Azerbaijani State Security Service Reveals Number Of Human Remains Found On Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The remains of
approximately 500 military servicemen and civilians have been
discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to this day,
the Deputy Head of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, Lieutenant
General Sharafat Hasanov said at a farewell ceremony for the
National Hero Riyad Ahmadov, Trend reports.
Hasanov noted that in the first Karabakh war, Azerbaijan
suffered losses of around 4,000 people.
He also emphasized that the search for persons who went missing
in the first Karabakh war is still ongoing.
"In the genetic laboratory established within the framework of
the Main Military Medical Department of the State Security Service,
we have identified 25 of our martyrs. The process is still
ongoing," the official added.
Riyad Ahmadov was wounded in battle in the village of Dashalti
and was missing since January 26, 1992.
Speaking at the“Increasing National and Global Efforts to
Clarify the Fate of Missing Persons” conference held on September
18, the Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Chairman of
the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages,
and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said that the
burial place of Ahmadov has been revealed.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107168890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.