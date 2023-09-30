Russia Attacked Ukraine With 40 Shahed Drones Overnight Air Force Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 40 Shahed one-way attack drones on the night of September 29 to 30.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat announced this on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"About 40 drones were launched from the Cape Chauda area in the direction of the Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Vinnytsia regions. Of them, 30 Shahed UAVs were destroyed," Ihnat said.

He added that there were no civilian casualties.

During the overnight attack on southern Ukraine, Russian drones maneuvered, trying to bypass Ukrainian air defenses and reach the central regions.