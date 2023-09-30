Changing Climates: Past Vs Present

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Seema Sabah

It's fascinating to realize that people in the past had to endure the hot weather without the modern conveniences we enjoy today. They must have had incredible patience and resilience to withstand such conditions. Besides this fact, back in the past, the weather was indeed more bearable and not as extreme as we are experiencing nowadays. The summers were probably not as scorching hot, and people may have had a more moderate climate overall. The increase in extreme weather conditions today could be attributed to factors like global warming and climate change .

It piqued my curiosity that back in the early 1990s and in the past, people didn't have the same cooling technologies like air conditioners or chillers that we are blessed with today. Summers in the past were also hot and humid, but people found different ways to beat the heat. They relied on natural ventilation, shaded areas, and using fans or coolers to create a more comfortable environment. Moreover, folks in the past had the resilience to endure the heat or they had the strength to withstand it, but nowadays we don't have that strength and find it challenging.

Nowadays, with the effects of global warming, summers have become or may feel even hotter due to rising temperatures and climatic changes. Global warming refers to the long-term increase in Earth's average temperature, mainly caused by human activities releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This increase in temperature leads to various changes in weather patterns and climate conditions. It is very important to understand and address the impacts of global warming to protect our planet and future generations.

Also Read: Man Shoots Mother and Sisters to Death in Domestic Violence Incident

Global warming is definitely a major factor in the changing weather patterns we're seeing. A notable change has been observed in the past few decades in the weather of Pakistan and all around the world, which has brought a dramatic transformation to the entire world. Summers nowadays are more humid and hotter as compared to the past. It is definitely a noticeable change in the weather patterns. The weather has a great influence on the human body and daily lives. It has been observed that people in hot regions feel sluggish and less motivated, while people with pleasant weather are more vigilant and motivated for outdoor activities.

Global warming and climatic changes have had a profound impact on various regions across the globe in the past few decades. A drastic shift has been witnessed in the weather patterns, rising temperatures, and melting of glaciers. The far-reaching consequences of global warming can indeed be seen in the unpredictable and unstable weather conditions that we are experiencing nowadays. From droughts and floods to forest fires, volcano eruptions, melting ice, heatwaves, changes in the monsoon pattern, rising sea levels, and intense storms, these events are all connected to the impact of global warming. These extreme weather events have become more intense, causing disruption and challenges for communities around the world.

As per reports, the global average surface temperature has increased by 0.074° ± 0.018°C decade−1 over the past century; however, in the past three decades (i.e., since 1981), a higher rate of warming equivalent to 0.177° ± 0.052°C decade−1 was calculated.

In Pakistan, the summers and heat have broken all previous records. It has been proven that global warming is constantly contributing to the rising temperatures and changes in the seasons, affecting the ecosystem of Pakistan. I remember how we used to experience all four seasons in Pakistan during our childhood. Spring brought beautiful blossoms in March and April, followed by the hot summer months from May to August. Then came the colorful autumn in September and October, and finally, the chilly winter from November to February. It was truly a blessing to witness the distinct beauty of each season.

Currently, we have noticed that the spring season has become shorter, barely lasting for a week. On the other hand, the summer season has extended and stays for more than half the year. The transition from autumn to winter also seems to happen quickly, with autumn blending into winter and ending sooner. This change in the time and duration of the seasons can be attributed to the effect of global warming. The rising temperatures and climate change are altering the worldwide pattern of weather and seasons.

It is very essential to understand and bring awareness among the common masses to address the impact of global warming and take immediate measures to ensure a sustainable future for our planet. There is an urgent need to mitigate the effects of global warming and climatic changes by raising awareness and advocating for a sustainable lifestyle that can have a great impact. Together we can work for a greener and more sustainable future.

Hits: 4