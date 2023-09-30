Mexico To Showcase Technology Advancements In Combating Desertification At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mexican Ambassador to Qatar, H E Guillermo Ordorica, expressed Mexico's strong commitment to fostering partnerships with Qatar and promoting sustainable economies as the country gears up for its participation in Expo 2023 Doha.

Expo 2023 Doha, the international horticultural exhibition, is set to welcome representatives from 80 countries, and Mexico is keen to make a lasting impression. Ambassador Ordorica in a recent interview with The Peninsula emphasised that Mexico's involvement in the event is a clear signal of the nation's determination to strengthen ties with Qatar and build stable, resilient economies.

Ambassador Ordorica highlighted the multifaceted nature of Mexico's participation, stating,“We are confident that Expo 2023Doha will allow my country to showcase its commitment to sustainability, climate change mitigation, biodiversity, and food security. At the same time, Expo 2023 Doha will be the chance to identify business and trade opportunities between Mexico and Qatar, and to increase mutual knowledge regarding innovation, desertification, and other environmental challenges that are already being addressed by their governments, NGOs, scholars, specialists, businesspeople, and opinion leaders, among other actors.”

One of the key initiatives Mexico is set to undertake at Expo 2023 Doha is the integration of endemic plants into Qatar's local ecosystem. This endeavour will contribute to the ecological diversity of the region while demonstrating Mexico's commitment to environmental conservation.

Furthermore, Mexico plans to present its advancements in science and technology aimed at combating desertification-a pertinent issue in both Mexico and Qatar.

Expo attendees can expect the active participation of Mexican governmental and non-governmental entities, private organizations, and businesses during the six-month event.

He also emphasised the significance of Expo Doha 2023 as a platform for Mexico and Qatar to promote themselves as attractive investment destinations and as potential trade partners committed to sustainability.

He said that Mexico is eager to engage with representatives from various nations at Expo 2023 Doha, fostering a spirit of cooperation and openness to address common global challenges.“International exhibitions provide a marvellous opportunity for their participants to interact with each other and explore comparative advantages and options,” he added.