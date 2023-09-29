Rare Earth Magnet Market Size, Trends, Value And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Summary

The Fusion Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, with a specific focus on the Rare Earth Magnet market . It examines the size, growth rate, and major trends within the Rare Earth Magnet market, offering valuable insights into its current state and future prospects. The report explores the significance of Rare Earth Magnet in driving market dynamics and shaping business strategies. It investigates the market drivers, such as increasing consumer demand and emerging trends related to Rare Earth Magnet , providing a deep understanding of the factors influencing market growth. Additionally, the report assesses the competitive landscape within the Rare Earth Magnet market, profiling key players and their market share, strategies, and product offerings. It also addresses market segmentation, identifying different segments within the Rare Earth Magnet market and their unique characteristics. Overall, the market research report equips businesses operating in the Rare Earth Magnet market with valuable information and actionable recommendations to capitalize on opportunities and navigate the challenges in the industry.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Rare Earth Magnet Market including:

JL MAG

ZHmag

Proterial (Hitachi Metals)

Innuovo Magnetics

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Yantai Dongxing (YSM)

TDK

Earth-Panda

Vacuumschmelze (VAC)

Jingci Material Science

Chengdu Galaxy Magnets

Ningbo Jinji

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongke Magnetic

Tianhe Magnetics





Rare Earth Magnet Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Sintered Neodymium Magnet

Bonded Neodymium Magnet

Others

Rare Earth Magnet Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive

Wind Energy

Home Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Factory Automation

Rare Earth Magnet Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Rare Earth Magnet Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Definition

1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Status and Outlook (2017-2031)

1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Comparison by Region (2017-2031)

1.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Comparison by Type (2017-2031)

1.5 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Comparison by Application (2017-2031)

1.6 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2017-2031)

1.7 Rare Earth Magnet Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Russia-Ukraine War Impacts

Chapter 2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Market Share by Player (2020-2022)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Player (2020-2022)

2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Average Price by Player (2020-2022)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Type

3.1.1 Sintered Neodymium Magnet

3.1.2 Bonded Neodymium Magnet

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Average Price by Type (2017-2022)

3.5 Leading Players of Rare Earth Magnet by Type in 2022

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Wind Energy

4.1.3 Home Appliances

4.1.4 Consumer Electronics

4.1.5 Industrial & Factory Automation

4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Rare Earth Magnet by Application in 2022

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Rare Earth Magnet by Sales Channel in 2022

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size and CAGR by Region (2017-2031)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Continue...

