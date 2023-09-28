Azerbaijan Pays Tuition Fees Of About 1,800 Students In Georgia Every Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan pays the tuition fees of about 1,800 students in
Georgia every year, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev telling at a
meeting with the families of martyrs.
The diplomat recalled that Azerbaijan allocated $70m for the
implementation of social projects in Georgia:
“All organizations, as well as the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
implement social projects. All the work is done to improve the
social welfare of our compatriots living in Georgia. We always
support the families of martyrs. Fountains are built to perpetuate
the name of our martyrs. The book "Immortals" has been published,
and documentary films are being shot. These works will be
continued.”
The relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia has been strong
for centuries, with the two countries sharing a common history and
culture. Azerbaijan has long been a major trading partner of
Georgia, and the two countries have a long-standing agreement on
education and cultural exchange.
The tuition fees paid by Azerbaijan are part of a larger effort
to promote educational opportunities for students of Azerbaijani
origin in Georgia. In addition to tuition assistance, Azerbaijan
has also provided funding for the construction of new schools and
universities, as well as for the renovation of existing educational
institutions.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107160642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.