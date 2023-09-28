The Apache Software Foundation Announces Gradle As A Platinum Targeted Sponsor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, DE, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundatio (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 active open source projects and initiatives, today announced Gradle Inc. as a Platinum Targeted Sponsor.

A recent survey of 500 US-based developers across enterprise companies found that, despite investments in DevOps, developers say waiting for builds and tests is the most time consuming task they perform next to writing code (source: Wakefield Research on behalf of GitHub , June 2023). Gradle's targeted sponsorship enables ASF open source projects to access Develocity as part of ASF's infrastructure service. Develocity aims to improve developer productivity and experience by providing build and test performance acceleration, Build Scan® and failure analytics technologies.

“We are happy to welcome Gradle as a Platinum Targeted Sponsor of the ASF. Several ASF projects are using Develocity in conjunction with more than 30,000 aggregate weekly builds, and we expect that number to rise significantly as more projects leverage this resource,” said Greg Stein, Infrastructure Administrator, ASF.

ASF projects currently leveraging Develocity for weekly builds include Apache Beam®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Lucene®, and Apache Pulsar®. The live instance of Develocity running at ASF right now can be accessed here .

“Our partnership with ASF will expand the scope of the Developer Productivity Engineering practitioner community and speaks to the scalability of the Develocity solution platform," said Hans Dockter, founder and CEO of Gradle.“The Develocity service promises to scale gracefully for use by over 320 active ASF projects with more than 8,400 committers.”

Gradle Inc. is also a sponsor and speaker at ASF's flagship conference Community Over Code North America (formerly ApacheCon) taking place in Nova Scotia October 7-10. To view the schedule and register visit .

Learn more about ASF sponsorship at .

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF's open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation's open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive.



ASF's annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field.

© The Apache Software Foundation.“Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

