Stefanchuk Discusses Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Future With NATO Parliamentary Assembly President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam to discuss Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future.

The speaker of the Ukrainian parliament announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"I met with NATO PA President

Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam. Of course, the focus was on the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, he expects that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will continue to demonstrate a steady political position to help the allies form a consensus on inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance.

"During the conversation, I asked to urge allied governments to contribute to the NATO trust fund as part of a comprehensive assistance package," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada wrote.

to increase arms production for Ukraine, own stock

He added that the priority areas include ensuring the transition to Western weapons systems and humanitarian demining.

As reported by Ukrinform, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk is on a working visit to Ireland, where he will participate in the European Conference of Heads of Parliament.