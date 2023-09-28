Azerbaijan Never Targets Armenian Civilians - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan has
never attacked Armenian civilians, contrary to the lies of the
Armenian Foreign Ministry, and unlike Armenia itself, Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani ministry made the remark in response to
statements from the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
"Azerbaijan's war against Armenia's occupation and aggression
was always a just war, and the anti-terrorist activities conducted
by Azerbaijan in September of this year legitimately eliminated the
threat posed by Armenian illegal armed forces that were stationed
in Azerbaijan in violation of all norms and principles of
international law," the Azerbaijani ministry noted.
"Regarding baseless claims about a lack of willingness to
resolve the situation politically and diplomatically, we would like
to remind the Armenian side of how this country undermined all
peace efforts not only during the 30 years of occupation but also
in the post-conflict period," the ministry added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian
armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as
military means and military facilities, were disrupted using
high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians
and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate
military targets were disabled.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions: the Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian
illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and
military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of
Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian
illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.
Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian
residents of Karabakh, held a regular meeting with representatives
of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the town of Khojaly on
September 25, 2023.
At the meeting, which took place in a constructive atmosphere,
satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to resolve the
issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular the
short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and the restoration
of electricity supply.
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107158058
