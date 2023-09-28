Azerbaijan Imprisons Vardanyan For Four Months

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A measure of restraint in the form of detention for 4 months has been chosen against Ruben Vardanyan, Trend reports.

The Sabail District Court considered the submission of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijan State Security Service against the Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "State Minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh.

At the trial, presided over by Judge Ulviya Shukurova, the submission was satisfied.

The court elected a preventive measure against Ruben Vardanyan in the form of detention for a period of 4 months.

As a result of the vigilance of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan, on September 27, Ruben Vardanyan (born in 1968), who was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint, having illegally arrived in the territory of Azerbaijan and holding the "post" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh.

Substantial suspicions were established that R. Vardanyan, currently a citizen of Armenia, had committed criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the establishment and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.