Azerbaijan Imprisons Vardanyan For Four Months

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A measure of
restraint in the form of detention for 4 months has been chosen
against Ruben Vardanyan, Trend reports.
The Sabail District Court considered the submission of the
Investigation Department of the Azerbaijan State Security Service
against the Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who held the
"position" of the so-called "State Minister" of the separatist
regime in Karabakh.
At the trial, presided over by Judge Ulviya Shukurova, the
submission was satisfied.
The court elected a preventive measure against Ruben Vardanyan
in the form of detention for a period of 4 months.
As a result of the vigilance of the State Border Guard Service
of Azerbaijan, on September 27, Ruben Vardanyan (born in 1968), who
was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained at the
Lachin border checkpoint, having illegally arrived in the territory
of Azerbaijan and holding the "post" of the so-called "state
minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh.
Substantial suspicions were established that R. Vardanyan,
currently a citizen of Armenia, had committed criminal acts under
Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in
the establishment and activities of armed formations or groups not
provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state
border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
