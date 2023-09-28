Zee Media Corporation Limited Re-Engages With BARC To Strengthen Data Transparency

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27th September 2023: Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) is pleased to announce its decision to re-register for the Television Audience Measurement System with the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). This move comes after constructive discussions with BARC, resulting in an agreement to share raw data on a timely basis. It reflects ZMCL\'s steadfast commitment to

transparency and a mutually beneficial partnership.



ZMCL\'s renewed alliance with BARC reaffirms the media industry\'s collective commitment to transparent and credible audience measurement. It has consistently advocated for corrective actions and is firmly rooted in its commitment to upholding data accuracy and transparency standards in the media industry.



Emphasizing the significance of this collaboration, Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, \"We, at ZMCL, have always valued the integrity and transparency of data. Our decision to rejoin forces with BARC reflects our firm belief in BARC\'s commitment towards robust data mechanisms and our anticipation of a productive partnership ahead. We remain committed to

delivering trustworthy news and content to our viewers and advertisers.\"



Zee Media Corporation Limited perceives this as a pivotal stride toward achieving greater transparency and data-driven decision-making within the media sector. This development also aligns with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting\'s recent approval of BARC\'s proposal to share respondent-level data (RLD) on a four-week rolling basis with broadcasters.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India\'s leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

