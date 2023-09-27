German Official Lauds Kuwait-Germany Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- State Minister at the German Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner, lauded the "strong" bilateral relations between Germany and Kuwait during a bilateral meeting with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Germany, Najeeb Abdul Rahman Al-Bader, in Berlin today.

Lindner emphasized that the strong relations between the two parties are based on the foundations of friendship and common interests, noting the success of joint coordination on many regional and international issues.

He also appreciated the distinguished and ongoing role played by Ambassador Al-Bader in strengthening relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels and his keenness to continue and deepen relations, according to a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

On his part, Ambassador Al-Bader told KUNA that he discussed with Lindner a range of issues of interest, including joint developments in regional and international situations. He expressed his gratitude to the German leadership and to all officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and German institutions in various sectors for their cooperation and support during his five-year diplomatic tenure in Germany.

Both Lindner and Al-Bader praised the mutual concern based on fruitful cooperation and constructive dialogue that contributed to enhancing understanding and exchanging experiences on many common issues.

They emphasized that this cooperation contributed to putting into practice the directives of the political leadership in the State of Kuwait and its priorities regarding the consolidation of bilateral relations and the development of mutual interests.

This meeting coincided with the conclusion of Ambassador Al-Bader's diplomatic missions in Berlin. (end)

