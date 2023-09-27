Brick Carton Packaging Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 16.4 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global brick carton packaging market is currently estimated at USD 10.5 billion in 2022, and it is projected to exceed USD 16.4 billion by 2032, reflecting a growth rate of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Brick carton packaging materials encompass paperboard, aluminum, or low-density polyethylene. These packaging options are available in various sizes, with or without closures, offering numerous advantages such as convenient storage, extended shelf life, and maximum functionality compared to alternative packaging solutions. These benefits are expected to contribute significantly to the market's expansion, equivalent to approximately 40% of its current market size.

Growing demand for longer shelf life and safety among consumers has encouraged packaging manufacturers to introduce packaging solutions with a range of materials, thickness and packaging structure. The report shows that the paperboard segment in the material type is expected to dominate the global sales volume with 3,000,000 tonnes and account for over 70% of the total brick carton sales through 2028.

While manufacturers thrive to deliver the premium packaging solutions, packaging thickness remains one of the crucial aspects of packaging, which is prominently influenced by the rate of adoption among consumers. As consumers seek less rigid and more flexible packaging, the report has identified that 240-260 μm thickness type segment is the most attractive segment presenting rapid expansion at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Packaging structure is another factor identified in the report, which is prominently influenced by the preferences of customer and end consumers. Growing popularity of six layered packaging solutions across multiple industries has been identified to propel the sales volume of 5-7 layers over 2,000,000 tonnes by capturing almost 50% of total market share through 2028. In addition, less than 5 layers segment is projected to report a 1.5x rapid expansion during the assessment period.

Competitive landscape:

The global brick carton packaging market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced brick carton packaging.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of brick carton packaging market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Tetra Pak International recently offered recyclable Tetra Pak Cartons which are made from paper using aseptic technology. All the materials i.e. paperboard (75%), polyethylene (20%) and aluminium (20%) are layered together using heat and pressure, to make a six-layer armour, which protects the content from oxygen, light, moisture, dirt etc. Moreover, these cartons are easy to transport as they are lightweight and are fully recyclable as well.Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. Inexecuted a Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Shikoku Kakoki Co. Ltd. Regarding paper food packaging systems. The idea is to pursue possibilities in packaging products made from paper, from trees, which are a renewable resource.

Global Brick Carton Packaging Market by Category

· By Material Type :



Paperboard Brick Carton Packaging



Bleached

Unbleached

Plastic Brick Carton Packaging Aluminium Brick Carton Packaging

· By Packaging Structure :



Less than 5 Layers

5-7 Layers More than 7 Layers

· By End-Use :



Food & Beverages Industry



Dairy Products



Fruit Pulp

Tea & Coffee Pharmaceuticals Industry

· By Thickness :



Less than 240 μm

240 to 260 μm

260 to 280 μm More than 280 μm

· By Capacity :



Less than 250 ml

250-500 ml

500-750 ml

750-1,000 ml

1,000-2,000 ml More than 2,000 ml

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania MEA

