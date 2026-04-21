Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Gets Guard Of Honour At USARPAC In Hawaii

General Upendra Dwivedi, India's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), was honoured with a formal Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, marking a significant milestone in his high-level visit to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC).

The visit underscores the growing strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington as both nations look to bolster security architecture across the Indo-Pacific.

Discussions on Strengthening Defence Cooperation

General Dwivedi engaged in extensive deliberations with General Ronald P Clark, Commanding General of USARPAC, alongside other senior military leadership.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that COAS Dwivedi also held discussions on promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark Commanding General @USARPAC, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific", the ADGPI said.

Aerial Tour for Multi-Domain Insights

Beyond the boardroom, the COAS undertook an aerial tour of Oahu Island. This survey provided the General with a firsthand look at the US military's training ecosystem, observing the sophisticated infrastructure used for jungle and littoral warfare training and multi-domain readiness, gaining insights into how the U.S. integrates land, air, sea, cyber, and space capabilities to maintain operational dominance.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark Commanding General @USARPAC, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening... twitter/yjILCWL8Bo - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 21, 2026

Boosting Air Force Ties

His visit comes shortly after Air Chief Marshal Singh was hosted by US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach at the Pentagon on April 10. The two leaders met to discuss mutual aid and plans for a productive future for both countries.

As part of the visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and attended office calls with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon.

During the office calls, Department of the Air Force senior leaders emphasised the priority the US places on its defence partnership with India, highlighting its central role in ensuring a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

General Wilsbach praised India's leadership and participation in multilateral exercises with like-minded partners and stressed how continuing to prioritise and expand such cooperation is key to enhancing regional deterrence.

He also welcomed India's procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft and emphasised the US Air Force commitment to ensuring the Indian Armed Forces can seamlessly and effectively employ the platform upon delivery.

General Wilsbach underscored the US Air Force's readiness to further support Indian Air Force modernisation efforts, noting the mutual benefits of pursuing these goals through defence industrial collaboration.

Familiarisation Flight in F-15EX

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also undertook a familiarisation flight in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. ACM Singh flew alongside US Air Force Major Matthew Benson, a pilot with the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron.

The sortie gave the Indian Air Chief a close look at one of the most advanced fighter platforms in the US inventory, which plays a key role in maintaining air superiority and supporting operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

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