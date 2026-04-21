India's Anudeep Reddy Eyes LA28 Olympic Dream As Lacrosse Team Prepares For 2026 Asiad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) India's Anudeep Reddy is not only pursuing an Olympic dream but also actively contributing to the development of lacrosse in the country. As the national team prepares for the 2026 Asian Games, he mentioned that he is working to establish a system that will elevate India into a lacrosse powerhouse within a few years.

India delivered a commanding performance at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this February, winning gold medals in both the men's and women's Sixes events.

India's upcoming key events include the 3rd Asian Lacrosse Games in Chengdu, China, in April, and the Asia-Pacific Sixes Lacrosse Championships in Australia this October. These tournaments will also act as qualification events for LA 2028.

A law student and former hockey player, Reddy stumbled upon lacrosse while exploring lesser-known disciplines associated with global multi-sport events such as the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games.

“I was bored one day and began searching for new sports that are part of multi-sporting events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. That's when I came across lacrosse. The Olympics are the biggest stage for any athlete. That was one of the main motivations for me to take up the sport,” Reddy told Olympics.

With his hockey background aiding a smooth transition, Reddy quickly rose through the ranks and earned a spot in the national setup within months. Just three years later, he led India to a historic triumph at the Asian Lacrosse Games, marking a major milestone for a sport still in its infancy in the country.

Looking beyond personal milestones, Reddy sees lacrosse as a platform to create long-term impact.

“So if you get into an emerging sport like lacrosse, you can actually build the system from the ground up and bring players in from the grassroots level. You can make a much larger impact compared to trying to get into an already established system. We're trying to build a system wherein India actually becomes a powerhouse in a couple of years,” he said.

Introduced in India in 2008 and gaining momentum only in recent years, the sport continues to face structural challenges. With limited infrastructure and awareness, players often take on multiple responsibilities to grow the game.

“Because it's all new, the players have to wear multiple hats. We spend on average five to seven days every month trying to promote the sport,” Reddy said.

Despite logistical hurdles, including players being spread across different states, the team has built strong unity through shared purpose and regular communication.

On the field, India's rapid rise has already turned heads. After a learning experience in early international outings, the team clinched gold at the Asian Lacrosse Games, a moment Reddy described as unforgettable.

“Hearing the national anthem play after we won, waving the national flag – those moments, I don't think any player, whether a captain or not, can fully describe it. It's something you have to experience,” he stated.

With the 2026 Asian Games approaching, Reddy expects a tougher challenge but remains optimistic.

"In the Asian scene, some of the stronger teams include China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines... Australia is very strong, and New Zealand is an emerging nation in lacrosse,” he expressed.

Beyond continental ambitions, the long-term focus remains on Olympic qualification, particularly with lacrosse set to feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

"We definitely have belief. The time is short, but whatever is in our control, we're trying to improve and work on it. That's the short-term goal. If not LA28, then Brisbane 2032, or even 2036."