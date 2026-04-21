Indian Rallying: TSI Racing's Dean Mascarenhas Makes WRC3 Debut

Indian rallying stands on the cusp of a defining moment as TSI Racing returns to the world stage with Dean Mascarenhas, alongside co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah, set to make their FIA World Rally Championship debut in the WRC3 class at the iconic Rally Islas Canarias 2026 on Thursday.

A Historic Tarmac Challenge

The 2026 Rally Islas Canarias is a historic event, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Based in Gran Canaria Island, home to the capital city of Las Palmas, the rally will feature 18 Special Stages (SS) with a total competitive distance of 301.30 kilometres. The entire course consists of asphalt, making it a full tarmac event.

TSI's Structured Return to the World Stage

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3, the Indian duo will line up in a competitive WRC3 field on the fast, technical tarmac stages of Gran Canaria across four days. Their entry marks not just a personal milestone, but the return of a team that has quietly shaped India's international rallying ambitions for nearly two decades. Against seasoned European crews, the pair will rely on preparation support from PH Sport, whose experience at the highest level ensures they are equipped for the step up.

This is no one-off appearance, but the outcome of a carefully structured programme. As Mohan Nagarajan noted, "We didn't build TSI Racing to win championships and stop there... Dean is ready. Gagan is ready. And as a team, we've never been more prepared to field an Indian athlete on the World Rally Championship"

Building on Legacy and National Success

The WRC programme, unveiled in March, builds on Mascarenhas' dominant 2025 Indian National Rally Championship campaign and signals a deliberate push back onto the global stage. TSI's legacy in this space runs deep. Under the Sidvin banner, it helped pave the way for Indian rally greats like Gaurav Gill and Naren Kumar into the WRC ecosystem. That legacy now continues with Mascarenhas, widely regarded as one of the country's most consistent performers.

Drivers Primed for Debut

"This is a moment I've been working toward for a long time," said Mascarenhas. "Gagan and I have put in a lot of work together, and TSI Racing has given us everything we need. The WRC is the biggest stage--and we're going there to give it everything we've got. The testing went well and we feel prepared in the new car and the new setup." added Dean after testing on Sunday.

The reigning national co-driver champion brings calm precision, detailed recce work, and a well-established rhythm with Mascarenhas, assets that could prove decisive on unfamiliar terrain.

A Statement of Intent

More than a debut, this is a statement of intent. Mascarenhas joins a small but significant group of Indians to contest multiple WRC rounds, underlining a steady return to the global stage. With TSI Racing at the helm, India's rallying story is once again gathering pace: driven by structure, belief, and long-term vision.(ANI)

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