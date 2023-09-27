Career Break Or Unemployed? Kerala ASAP Provides Golden Opportunity For Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state government's vocational skill development agency Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP), has provided a golden opportunity to women who have taken a career break and are trying to find a new job. ASAP Kerala in collaboration with the State Department of Women and Child Development, provides free Enrolled Agent (EA) training to women who have taken a break from regular employment or who are unemployed after graduation to find a new career in the US tax field. This free training is for women between 24 to 33 years of age.

In a bid to empower women with new career opportunities, Kerala has launched an initiative that includes an online test to select candidates for an online bridge course. From this test, 90 candidates will be chosen to participate in the program. Additionally, 30 women who excel in both the test and interview will be offered admission to a free Enrolled Agent (EA) course as part of this scheme.

Eligible women interested in this opportunity can now register at asapkerala.gov.in.

Enrolled Agent (EA) is a relatively new job role in India where women can work comfortably. EAs specialize in handling tax-related tasks for resident US taxpayers. They are also qualified to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US central tax agency. This course, although not widely known in Kerala, holds significant job potential.

ASAP Kerala has introduced this initiative for the first time in the state, providing opportunities for individuals who achieve EA qualification. In India, those with an EA qualification can start their careers with an annual salary of 4.5 lakhs. Beyond job opportunities, EA qualifications also open doors to entrepreneurial ventures. This initiative aims to not only boost employment prospects but also foster entrepreneurial spirit among women in Kerala.

What is ASAP?

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala, operating under the Department of Higher Education, Government of Kerala, is dedicated to enhancing the employability of students and the wider community through skill development. Established in 2012, ASAP Kerala evolved into a Section-8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, in 2021.

With almost a decade of service, ASAP Kerala has emerged as a leading government EdTech company, specializing in creating comprehensive learning and talent management solutions. The organization is renowned for its role in skilling, upskilling, and reskilling individuals in both corporate and academic realms. ASAP Kerala offers over 150 contemporary courses spanning 19 domains, contributing to the creation of a readily employable workforce.

To achieve its mission, ASAP Kerala conducts training programs through 16 Community Skill Parks and 126 Skill Development Centres strategically located across the state of Kerala