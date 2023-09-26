Motogp Bharat: How Ranveer Singh Sizzled At BIC As Ducati's 1St Indian Ambassador; See Pics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh, the first Indian actor to become the brand ambassador Ducati, set the stage ablaze at MotoGP Bharat 2023.

Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh, the first Indian actor to become the brand ambassador Ducati, set the stage ablaze at MotoGP Bharat 2023.

This prestigious event roared to life at the Buddh International Circuit, delivering high-octane action that persisted until Sunday, September 24. Ranveer Singh's presence at the event elevated the motorsport extravaganza to unprecedented levels, capturing the attention of fans and aficionados alike.











Ranveer's magnetic charisma, both on and off the silver screen, has solidified his status as an authentic entertainer and a cherished icon among fans. It's no wonder he was selected as the inaugural Indian actor to represent Ducati, the renowned Italian motorcycle brand, given his remarkable talent for infusing any event with unrivaled enthusiasm.

Ranveer Singh consistently injects dynamic and contagious energy into every occasion he graces, it was no different at the the Bharat Gp in Budh.

Beyond the racetrack, the Bollywood superstar basks in the limelight for his recent cinematic triumph, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," which has earned widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. With multiple intriguing projects in his pipeline, including "Don 3," the actor's future appears as captivating as his present endeavors.