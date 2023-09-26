Fun To FUN-Tastic: Funcity At Oasis Mall, Sharjah Gets A New Look

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

FunCity, the flagship brand of Landmark Leisure and a beloved destination for family fun and entertainment went through an exciting makeover at its Oasis Mall location in Sharjah. The event celebrated the revamp of the brand, aimed at bringing more FUN and exciting games to cater to the evolving needs of its customers. With this exciting rebranding effort, Landmark Leisure is poised to offer a reimagined entertainment destination and change the brand perception.

As part of the rebranding effort, the newly redesigned Fun City store at Oasis Mall now offers engaging activities tailored to visitors of all ages. The store has introduced a range of fresh and thrilling entertainment experiences, including the exciting“Axe Throw” game that promises an adrenaline-pumping experience for everyone.

Silvio Liedtke, the Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Leisure, GCC & India, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch event.“We wanted to expand our reach towards a wider audience and therefore decided to transform our already successful brand into Fun City. This strategic move ensures that the revamped Oasis Mall Sharjah houses one of the most renowned indoor entertainment brands in the Middle East as its core tenant. With our amplified product portfolio and market-leading value proposition, we are extremely well-placed to make a big impression on the Sharjah indoor entertainment market. We are committed to the Oasis Mall Sharjah project and believe we have a strong trajectory ahead of us,” he added.

About Landmark Leisure: Landmark Leisure is the entertainment division of the iconic Landmark Group and was founded in 1999 with its flagship brand, Fun City. Since then, it has been the best-recognized family entertainment brand across the UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, and India catering to children from 1-16 years old. Landmark Leisure brands encourage children to learn whilst they play, with a variety of activities focused on their growth and development.