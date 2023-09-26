EXCELLENCE RESORTS PRESENTS A NEW STANDARD OF LUXURY WITH THE OPENING OF EXCELLENCE CORAL PLAYA MUJERES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New All Inclusive Resort for Adults Only is Slated to Open in Early 2025

CANCUN, MX, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With the incredible popularity of Excellence Resorts' elevated luxury vacations for adults only, The Excellence Collection is pleased to announce the expansion of its All Inclusive experiences: Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres. This latest addition to the Caribbean is set in a privileged location on the pristine white shores of Playa Mujeres, Cancun. Situated in a private double-gated community with its own marina, this property is near one of the the best golf courses in the area, directly in front of the beautiful Isla Mujeres, and overlooking some of the most serene seaside landscapes in all of Mexico.Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres builds on the success of its predecessors and expands its offerings to bring a new standard to what All Inclusive services, amenities, and design can be. Catering to adults who desire a romantic or relaxing vacation, Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres exemplifies the personalized approach to luxury for which Excellence Resorts has become famous. The expansive accommodations will include oversized jacuzzis, in-room premium bars, private pools, rooftop suites, terraces with awe-inspiring views of the ocean, and the prized Excellence Club suite upgrades.The Excellence Collection adapted guest feedback to thoughtfully create every detail of this latest resort in a way that would pamper guests with boundless indulgences throughout their stays. At Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres, guests can unwind at 12 high-end bars with varying styles, specialties, and services. As a brand-new offering of Excellence Resorts, the property features a Chocolate Bar where authentic Mexican tastings are complemented by an immersive experience that dives into the origins of Cacao. There is also an intimate space in which small groups of wine connoisseurs can savor the luscious densities of each vintage in a private setting.For international cuisine and gastronomy, Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres offers 11 dining options where guests are spoiled with unique ambiances, experiences, and flavors. Some of Excellence Resorts' most popular restaurants appear alongside new concepts, including Greek and Levantine inspired gastronomy, as well as a traditional Mexican restaurant with signature cuisine. Interactive dining options are also available, and guests that reserve an Excellence Club suite get to enjoy exclusive bars and two club restaurants, providing even more elevated offerings.As the new property progresses, key elements of Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres will be revealed, including details on the spacious suite concepts, the stunning pool layouts, and the sensational Miilé spa facilities. Guests can be assured the resort will be everything that they have come to love and expect from Excellence Resorts, and much more.The Excellence Collection's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Domingo Aznar, stated“We are delighted to provide a new haven of luxurious relaxation for adults only. Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres embellishes the Bespoke Service of our staff that each of our guests is intimately familiar with. Bringing new facilities, new concepts, more services, and more ways to enhance guests' vacation experiences, we are sure that Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres is about to become a new home away from home. We are excited to expand on what the region provides, and to create something that is both extremely personal and dedicated to our dear guests.”The new All Inclusive resort is estimated to opens its doors - and give a warm welcome to its first guests - in early 2025.

