Earth To Mars: 9 Planets And Origin Of Their Names

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and origin of their names lies in mythology. Each planet is named after a Roman or Greek deity, reflecting characteristics or appearance, such as Mercury's swiftness and Mars' reddish hue. Pluto, once the ninth, was also inspired by mythology
Earth to Mars are 8 planets, named after Roman or Greek deities based on characteristics. Pluto, once the ninth, also had a mythological namesake
Named after Roman god Mercury, the messenger of the gods due to its swift orbit around the sun, resembling the god's agility
Named after Roman goddess Venus, the deity of love and beauty, as it shines brilliantly in the morning and evening skies
The only planet not named after mythology; "Earth" comes from Old English "eorthe," meaning ground or soil
Named after the Roman god of war due to its reddish appearance resembling blood, associated with conflict
Named after Roman king of gods, Jupiter, known for its massive size and prominence in the night sky
Named after Roman god Saturn, linked to agriculture. Its iconic rings, discovered later, add to its intrigue
Named after Greek god Uranus, the sky god, following the tradition of Roman gods for other planets
Named after Roman god Neptune, ruler of the seas, due to its deep blue color and the planet's association with water
Named after Roman god Pluto, god of the underworld, symbolizing its distance from the sun and mysterious nature. Reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006
MENAFN26092023007385015968ID1107141346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.