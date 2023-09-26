Earth To Mars: 9 Planets And Origin Of Their Names

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and origin of their names lies in mythology. Each planet is named after a Roman or Greek deity, reflecting characteristics or appearance, such as Mercury's swiftness and Mars' reddish hue. Pluto, once the ninth, was also inspired by mythology

Named after Roman god Mercury, the messenger of the gods due to its swift orbit around the sun, resembling the god's agility

Named after Roman goddess Venus, the deity of love and beauty, as it shines brilliantly in the morning and evening skies

The only planet not named after mythology; "Earth" comes from Old English "eorthe," meaning ground or soil

Named after the Roman god of war due to its reddish appearance resembling blood, associated with conflict

Named after Roman king of gods, Jupiter, known for its massive size and prominence in the night sky

Named after Roman god Saturn, linked to agriculture. Its iconic rings, discovered later, add to its intrigue

Named after Greek god Uranus, the sky god, following the tradition of Roman gods for other planets

Named after Roman god Neptune, ruler of the seas, due to its deep blue color and the planet's association with water

Named after Roman god Pluto, god of the underworld, symbolizing its distance from the sun and mysterious nature. Reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006