Uttarakhand CM On 3-Day UK Trip Ahead Of Global Investor Summit

Dehradun, Sept 25 (KNN) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently on a three-day tour to the United Kingdom (UK) to meet investors for the upcoming State Global Investor Summit to be held in Dehradun this December, reported The Hindu.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the September 25 to 28 visit, the CM will also hold road shows in London on September 26 and Birmingham on September 27.









To attract investors, the government is also promoting the summit in foreign countries, they added.



During his tour, the delegation led by the Chief Minister will also hold meetings with the world's big business houses in London and Birmingham, they said.

On September 26, CM is scheduled to hold a meeting with Poma Group, a leader in the ropeway field, and on September 27, with WMG Barbic Norten Group, they said.



Earlier this month, a curtain raiser program was organised at a New Delhi hotel regarding the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in the month of December.

