Katara Holds Lecture On Artificial Intelligence, Daily Life

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara, held a lecture on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and daily life within a series of the activities of Katara Tech Forum.

The lecture revolved around several themes, including the importance of AI, utilization methods in daily life, as well as AI's merits and demerits, particularly considering the diversity of AI's utilization that has never been isolated from the evolution of daily life inseparably and cannot be rejected, because of its multiple merits.

In addition, the lecture discussed an array of AI's applications and tools that can be utilized in upgrading daily skills and advancing several sectors, since AI can provide numerous solutions for problems encountering the human.

Director of Katara's Information Technology Department, Thamer Al Qadi, said Katara Tech Forum is resuming its activities to present a wide range of lectures and workshops, adding that folks who are following up on events transpired in the world of technology will be invited to follow up on these meetings on monthly basis.

He added that the meetings will highlight the latest issues in the world of technology through hosting an elite of experts, researchers and professionals in IT and cutting-edge technologies.

Katara Tech Forum aims to nurture awareness on IT, as Katara has already cooperated in holding several forums with most important companies and institutions in Qatar to build a community that has the capability of utilizing technology. (QNA)