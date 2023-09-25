GENESIS DRIVES PAST ONE MILLION GLOBAL VEHICLE SALES

Genesis surpassed its one-millionth vehicle sold, a landmark achievement in global cumulative sales.

The brand announced that it had sold 1,008,804 units in the global market, including 690,177 units in Korea and 318,627 units overseas as of the end of August 2023.

Genesis reached this milestone in less than eight years since its global debut in November 2015, and a mere two years and three months after surpassing the half-million mark in May 2021.

“Genesis has been taking audacious steps to create original experiences and values for customers since launching, achieving remarkable growth along the way. Our brand will continue to build distinguished luxury experiences that have never been seen before,” said Mike Song, Global Head of Genesis.

Rapid Global Sales Growth Driven by Competitive G80, GV80, and GV70 Models:

Since launching in 2015, Genesis has significantly boosted its global sales through the introduction of award-winning competitive models

Starting with the introduction of the Genesis G90, Genesis has successively launched the G70, G80, GV70, and GV80. By 2020, the brand reached a significant milestone, achieving its first-ever annual global sales exceeding 100,000 units, with a total of 132,450 units sold.

Selling 201,415 in 2021 and 215,128 units in 2022, Genesis has demonstrated impressive growth, with a record 154,035 units sold up until the end of August this year.

The Genesis G80 is the best-selling model in the brand's vehicle lineup since its introduction in 2016, with 390,738 units sold across the global market including Electrified G80 models.

Genesis' first SUV, the GV80, and first mid-sized luxury SUV, the GV70, have recorded cumulative sales of 173,882 and 160,965 units, respectively, across the globe.

Pioneering the Global Market with a Competitive Lineup and Differentiated Customer Experiences:

At the core of Genesis' remarkable success lies its unwavering commitment to delivering unique customer experiences. This includes offering a comprehensive model lineup renowned for its best-in-class quality, creating original brand experience spaces, and providing meticulous customer care.

Guided by its distinctive design philosophy of 'Athletic Elegance,' Genesis has introduced models that can be characterized by their audacious designs and outstanding performance.

Since introducing its first-ever vehicle, the G90, in 2015, Genesis has continually expanded its portfolio spanning sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles. The current lineup includes ten models, comprising five sedans, two SUVs, and three electric vehicles, having expanded from four models in 2020. The brand's strong lineup has paved the way for Genesis to enter 17 markets, including its home market of Korea, the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and China.

Genesis builds and operates an array of brand experience spaces in over 50 locations around the world, including Genesis House, Genesis Lounge, and Genesis Studios, which are designed to deliver the unparalleled distinction that sets the brand apart by offering luxurious experiences and services.

Through these brand experiences, Genesis offers customers the opportunity to explore various Genesis models, conveying the brand's class and value by providing carefully curated vehicle selections.

The brand runs Genesis Gangnam, Genesis Suji, Genesis Studio Hanam, and Genesis Studio Anseong in Korea, as well as Genesis Studios in Australia, China, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In November 2021, Genesis unveiled its first global brand cultural space, Genesis House, in Manhattan, New York. This unique space invites visitors to engage with displayed vehicles and immerse themselves in diverse cultural experiences that reinterpret Korean aesthetics and traditional values through a modern lens.

In January this year, the brand opened Genesis Lounge for Genesis G90 Long Wheel Base owners at The Shilla hotel in the heart of Genesis' hometown, Seoul. Genesis Lounge has been specially designed to deliver the heightened sensory experiences Genesis strives to present by offering gourmet experiences in the Dining Room and a chance to appreciate music in the dedicated Sound Room.

Genesis has garnered a series of accolades from prestigious global entities to cement its reputation as a reliable luxury brand, including a variety of MotorTrend Car and SUV of the Year, Car and Driver 10Best, and North American Car of the Year awards.

Genesis has also been recognized in the European market, winning various prestigious awards with its competitive models including 'German Premium Car of the Year 2023,' 'Swiss Car of the Year 2023,' and 'Best Electric SUV 2023' with the GV60 at the UK's What Car? Awards, as well as Auto Bild's 'Import Car of the Year 2022' with the Electrified GV70.

Furthermore, Genesis has bolstered its brand values by demonstrating an audacious commitment to golf, offering distinctive experiences and unique opportunities to players and fans alike while supporting player development.

Starting with Korean men's golf in 2016, it introduced the Genesis Point System for the first time in Korean golf tour history and has been the title sponsor of the Genesis Championship for seven years.

Globally, Genesis began to expand its golf sponsorship in 2017 by becoming the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR's Genesis Open. In 2020, the Genesis Open was elevated to the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, earning its place as one of the most prestigious events on the PGA TOUR.

Genesis also serves as title sponsor of the Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. Additionally, the brand serves as official vehicle sponsor for the Presidents Cup and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which both feature a series of men's golf matches between countries.

Electrification, Quality Product Lineup, and Brand Experience Spaces for Further Growth:

Genesis continues its efforts to be a leading brand in the EV era in line with the electrification vision it announced in 2021.

From 2025, every vehicle Genesis produces will be purely electric, backed by plans to diversify its manufacturing plants for electric cars to meet the expanding global demand for electrification.

To actively compete in North America, where EV competition is fierce, the brand's electric vehicles with a new platform will be produced at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), a smart factory in the U.S. which will begin operation from 2025, along with the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plant where the electrified GV70 is currently produced.

For the mid-long term, Genesis plans to review more solutions for effective electric vehicle production in response to global demand, considering factors such as global strategies, regional government policies, and component infrastructure.

Along with its transition to a full EV lineup, the brand elaborates on plans for the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by striving for innovation in all value chains of the brand, including raw materials, parts, and production processes.

Genesis plans to add new vehicle models with best-in-class quality to its existing lineup as well. The new GV80 Coupe and updated GV80 will be launched this year, while a new model in an entirely new segment will also be added in the near future.

Genesis also aims to expand its dedicated brand experience spaces globally and provide original experiences for more customers to enjoy, based on its distinct approach to hospitality for“Son-nim,” or honored guests.

