Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Observe Milad Un-Nabi On September 28; Public Holiday Declared

After the Nipah scare,

educational institutions, including Anganwadi and professional colleges, will reopen after 11 days of online classes.

However, the educational institutions in the containment zones will continue to be closed and

operate online.

8.13 AM: Kerala to observe Milad Un-Nabi on September 28; public holiday declared

The public holiday commemorating Milad Un-Nabi, known as Nabi dinam, has been moved to September 28 and the holiday had previously been declared on September 27. The Islamic community celebrates this as the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

