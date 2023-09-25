Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Observe Milad Un-Nabi On September 28; Public Holiday Declared

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.22 AM: Kozhikode is back to normalcy; Schools to reopen today
After the Nipah scare,
educational institutions, including Anganwadi and professional colleges, will reopen after 11 days of online classes.
However, the educational institutions in the containment zones will continue to be closed and
operate online.
8.13 AM: Kerala to observe Milad Un-Nabi on September 28; public holiday declared
The public holiday commemorating Milad Un-Nabi, known as Nabi dinam, has been moved to September 28 and the holiday had previously been declared on September 27. The Islamic community celebrates this as the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.
MENAFN25092023007385015968ID1107133024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.