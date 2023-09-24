Al-Sisi Highlights Opportunities For Mutual Benefit With China

Presidential Spokesperson Ahmad Fahmy said that the meeting reflected the historical friendship between Egypt and China at all levels – official, parliamentary, and popular. He said that both sides expressed their desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Chinese official praised the remarkable development that Egypt has achieved in recent years, aiming to build the state's capacity and renaissance. He noted the efforts to develop the Suez Canal axis, which showcases Egypt's unique strategic position between the East and the West, and the improvement in the investment climate. He also noted the compatibility of Egypt's development vision with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

President Al-Sisi commended China's outstanding development experience and stressed that there are many opportunities for the two countries to benefit from each other. He discussed ways to increase cooperation in various fields, such as trade, industry, technology transfer, energy, tourism, and climate action.

They also exchanged views on global peace and security issues, where the Chinese side presented its views on the current challenges facing the international community. President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness to contribute positively to addressing these challenges and to promote joint international action that preserves peace and stability and advances the reform of the international financial governance system.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the Middle East, where the Chinese delegation appreciated Egypt's active role in restoring and consolidating stability and development in the region, through combating terrorism and working to achieve a political settlement to the various crises in the region.