Royal couple concludes French visit highlighting military, civic bonds

(MENAFN) On the concluding day of their three-day visit, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux, with a focus on celebrating the military bonds between the two nations. The royal couple participated in a reception held aboard the Royal Navy frigate, HMS Iron Duke, as part of this commemoration.



"The King examined the front rank of the Ship’s impressive Ceremonial Guard and color Guard," as stated in a release by the royal family. In addition to this military engagement, the royal pair also made a visit to Bordeaux's City Hall. This visit holds special significance as Bordeaux and Bristol have been twinned cities since 1947, marking the first city twinning of its kind between the UK and France.



Pierre Hurmic, the Mayor of Bordeaux, played host to Charles and Camilla, emphasizing the celebration of the "enduring connection between the UK and this city." Originally scheduled for March, this trip is the first official visit undertaken by King Charles III since his accession to the throne. It had been postponed due to protests related to pension reforms implemented by Leader Emmanuel Macron's government.

MENAFN24092023000045015682ID1107129853