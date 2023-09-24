Armenian And French Trucks With So-Called“Humanitarian Aid” Heading Back From Lachin To Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Trucks with 400
tons of“humanitarian aid” sent on July 26 from Armenia under the
pretext of“saving the Armenian population of Karabakh” from the
“humanitarian blockade” are moving from Lachin back to Armenia,
Trend reports from
the scene.
Besides 19 Armenian trucks, 2 French ones were sent back.
Trend presents these footage:
MENAFN24092023000187011040ID1107129599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.