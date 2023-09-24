Around $467.54 Mln To Be Allocated For Preferential Lending To Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian Ministry of Agriculture projected the need for extra
finance for preferential lending to the agricultural sector at 45
bln rubles ($467.54 mln) due to a rise in the key rate, Russia's
Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Of course, the Ministry of Agriculture calculated this
additional requirement. It reaches around 45 bln rubles, according
to the ministry," she said.
Earlier, Russia's Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said
that preferential loans to farmers would be resumed by the end of
September 2023.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.