Bicycle Rally Organized In Baku Within Framework Of Sport For All Project


(MENAFN- AzerNews) A bicycle race within the framework of the project "Sport for All" was organised on 23 September with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Federation of Cyclists of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.

Professional and amateur cyclists, as well as residents of the city took part in the event, which started in the territory of Dede Gorgud Park. The cyclists rode in a circle for an hour, starting at 10:00 in the park area.

