Bicycle Rally Organized In Baku Within Framework Of Sport For All Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A bicycle race within the framework of the project "Sport for
All" was organised on 23 September with the support of the Ministry
of Youth and Sports and the Federation of Cyclists of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.
Professional and amateur cyclists, as well as residents of the
city took part in the event, which started in the territory of Dede
Gorgud Park. The cyclists rode in a circle for an hour, starting at
10:00 in the park area.
