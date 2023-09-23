The H Dubai Commemorates World Tourism Day With Enlightening Panel Discussion On Inclusive Tourism

Taking place in The Excelsior 2 meeting room on September 28th, it will bring together a series of experts in the field to discuss all aspects of inclusivity within the hospitality sector.

Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai is pleased to announce its upcoming engaging panel discussion in honour of World Tourism Day. The event will take place on September 28th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, in The H Dubai's The Excelsior 2 meeting room, and will revolve around the theme of“How Tourism Can Live Up to the Inclusive Growth Opportunity.”

As tourism continues to play a pivotal role in the global economy, it is essential that hotels and other hospitality outlets explore how it can be made more inclusive, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from its growth. The H Dubai is proud to lead the way as the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism CenterTM designation, highlighting its commitment to inclusivity.

A whole host of esteemed panellists will share their insights during this enlightening discussion and give their views on the future of the industry. The panel will be made up of well-known personalities within the field including Camille Proctor, the Executive Director and Founder of The Color of Autism Foundation, Sophie Blondel, the General Manager of The H Dubai, Zahra Al Jasmi, the Managing Director of Georgetown Early Intervention Center, and Eman Abushabab, the Community Outreach Manager at Dubai Autism Centre. Each of these experts boasts a wealth of knowledge and experience in the fields of autism awareness, early intervention, and community outreach.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Elham Bolooki, the Experiential Learning Manager & Instructor at Dubai College of Tourism. She will lead the conversation and together they will explore the significance of inclusive tourism and its potential impact on society and the travel industry.

Elham Bolooki, Experiential Learning Manager & Instructor at DCT commented,“I am delighted to be part of The H Dubai's event on World Tourism Day. By working together, we look towards the future of tourism with a focus on inclusivity and shared prosperity, showcasing Dubai as a place where all can live, work, and visit. World Tourism Day is an annual reminder of Dubai's dedication to becoming the world's most visited destination and leading commercial hub. At Dubai College of Tourism, we are proud to be instrumental in shaping Dubai's touristic future and creating a dynamic and visionary tourism workforce.”

The H Dubai invites all interested parties to join this meaningful conversation, fostering greater awareness, promoting inclusivity, and providing a platform for voices within the autism community. This is a unique opportunity to celebrate diversity and pave the way for a more inclusive travel experience for all.

