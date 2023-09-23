Kuwait Crown Prince Attends Luncheon Held By Chinese President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHU, China, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday attended a luncheon held by Chinese President Xi Jinping, honoring the heads of State and other prominent leaders and figures invited to the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Asian Olympic Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhu. (end)
