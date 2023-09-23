Emirates, Srilankan Establish Reciprocal Interline Partnership

Dubai: Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have signed a reciprocal interline agreement to boost connectivity for passengers of both airlines. The partnership will enable access to new points on each other's networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.

The interline partnership unlocks 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo, for Emirates' passengers to choose from. The interline network includes

two new Indian destinations- Madurai and Tiruchirapally, in addition to

Gan Island in the Maldives. Far East and South Asian destinations also include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Malé, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul and Tokyo.



SriLankan Airlines' passengers are also set to benefit from access to Emirates' global network and connect to 15 cities across the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the US operated by Emirates beyond Dubai. SriLankan's customers will enjoy a premium travel experience and partnership benefits while flying on Emirates to Bahrain, Amman, Dammam, Medina, Cairo, Muscat, Nairobi, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and a host of US cities including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Franciso, Chicago, Boston and Houston.

Travel itineraries can be booked immediately on emirates.com, srilankanand preferred online and offline travel agencies.



Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destination across six continents.



-N