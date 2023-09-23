Colombo Oktoberfest 2023: Elevating Bavarian Culture At Lotus Tower

Colombo Oktoberfest 2023 is back, promising a memorable and exhilarating celebration of Bavarian culture at the iconic Lotus Tower in Colombo. From October 2nd & 4th to 8th October , 2023, prepare for six unforgettable nights of non-stop revelry, from 6 pm to 1 am daily.

World-class entertainment will transport you to the lively streets of Munich, featuring the heart-pounding beats of the German band Sound Tattoo. Charming German hostesses will ensure an authentic Oktoberfest experience, complemented by a remarkable lineup of local bands, including Flame, Redeemers, OIC, Magic Box Mixup, Slipping Chairs, and Misty.

Colombo Oktoberfest 2023 offers a diverse array of traditional Oktoberfest games and carnival-style delights that seamlessly blend with the festival atmosphere. The event proudly presents renowned TikToker and social media influencer Eric Heinrichs as the official animator, promising to infuse excitement into the festivities. Street-style performers, including jugglers, magicians, and clowns, will delight the crowd with spontaneous and mesmerizing acts.

The venue transforms into a picturesque Bavarian village town square, featuring stalls that authentically capture the essence of a traditional marketplace. Culinary delights await with a mouthwatering array of traditional dishes catered by Cinnamon Grand, Colombo, showcasing succulent meats and sausages.

Core sponsors of the event are Nation's Trust Bank American Express (Lifestyle Partner), Cinnamon Grand Colombo (Hospitality Partner), HighVoltage PR (Official PR Partner), Living Magazine (Official Magazine Partner), Emerging Media (Official Digital outdoor media Partner), RICHARDSON OUTDOOR (PVT) LTD (Outdoor Hoarding Partner) and Global Events Solutions (Pvt) Limited (Digital Equipment Partner).

Experience the magic of Colombo Oktoberfest 2023! For ticket details and more information visit our official social media pages.