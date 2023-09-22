Brazilian, Arab Fms Meet In New York

São Paulo – The Brazilian Foreign minister Mauro Vieira met with authorities from Arab countries this week in New York, United States, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Shoukry and Vieira: Meeting

According to information released by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vieira met this Friday (22) with the Foreign ministers of Bahrain , Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and Egypt , Sameh Shoukry. This Thursday (21), Vieira met with the Foreign minister of Saudi Arabia , Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.

With Al-Zayani, he discussed the bilateral agenda, the main themes on the international scene, the possibility of reciprocal visits in the near future, and reforming the United Nations Security Council, according to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry. In the opening picture, Vieira (L) and Al-Zayani (R).

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement on the subject, mentioning friendly relations between the countries, the advanced level of bilateral cooperation, and the possibility of strengthening it. Bahrain's permanent representative to the United Nations, ambassador Jamal Fares Al-Ruwaei, and the minister's delegation also participated in the meeting.

Vieira and Al Saud: Meeting in New York

With the Egyptian Shoukry, in addition to the bilateral agenda, they discussed the recent decision to invite new members into BRICS, a group composed of Russia, Brazil, China, India, and South Africa, which will also include Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, the UAE, Egypt, and Ethiopia from next year.

In the meeting with Al Saud, Vieira talked about the potential for growth in Brazil's relations with Saudi Arabia regarding trade and investment and other bilateral issues. They mentioned the recent Brazil-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, which took place in Brazil in July, and the kingdom joining BRICS.

In New York, in addition to discussions at the UN, the Brazilian Foreign minister will participate in a series of meetings with authorities from other countries and groups, such as the G77 and South American nations.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

