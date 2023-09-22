Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Meet At UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has
met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, as
part of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General
Assembly, Trend reports.
During the meeting issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Russia, as well as the current situation in the region were
discussed.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his deepest condolences to
the Russian Federation and the families of members of the Russian
peacekeeping contingent who died during the anti-terrorist measures
implemented in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Russian counterpart in
detail about the anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan
against illegal Armenian armed groups that continue to exist in the
Karabakh region contrary to international law.
It was noted that Azerbaijan is taking steps to develop dialogue
with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues
on the current cooperation agenda between the two countries.
