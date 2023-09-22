Saturday, 23 September 2023 02:54 GMT

Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Meet At UN


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, as part of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

During the meeting issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current situation in the region were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his deepest condolences to the Russian Federation and the families of members of the Russian peacekeeping contingent who died during the anti-terrorist measures implemented in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Russian counterpart in detail about the anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan against illegal Armenian armed groups that continue to exist in the Karabakh region contrary to international law.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is taking steps to develop dialogue with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues on the current cooperation agenda between the two countries.

