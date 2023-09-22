Forging A Path To Net Zero

(MENAFN- 3BL) Todd Brady, chief sustainability officer at Intel, joins Mandi McReynolds for the final episode in the ESG Talk Climate Week series. Todd sheds light on Intel's pursuit of net-zero emissions, emphasizing the importance of energy efficiency and how technology fosters disclosure and accountability for a more sustainable world.
