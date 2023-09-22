Araz River Bridge To Become Key Part Of Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor - Expert Economist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The economic
and political significance of the new bridge to be built on the
Azerbaijani-Turkish state border across the Araz river will be very
significant, economist-expert Eyyub Kerimli told Trend .
According to him, a railroad line can also be laid across this
bridge.
"The bridge will become an important part of the Zangezur
corridor and will expand transit opportunities. It will have a
great economic impact on the further expansion of the East-West
corridor's activities and the growth of transit cargo volumes
passing through it. The bridge will have a great impact on the
economic ties not only of Azerbaijan but also of the entire region.
Azerbaijan and Türkiye will only benefit as cargo traffic
increases. It will also affect the development of the non-oil
sector," the expert emphasized.
A new bridge will be built across the Araz river on the
Azerbaijani-Turkish state border. This is reflected in the
"Detailed Action Plan of the State Program of Socio-Economic
Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027,"
approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
According to the plan, the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, together with the State Customs
Committee and the State Border Guard Service, will prepare a
proposal for the construction of a new bridge across the Araz river
on the Azerbaijani-Turkish state border in 2024.
