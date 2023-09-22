Araz River Bridge To Become Key Part Of Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor - Expert Economist

According to him, a railroad line can also be laid across this bridge.

"The bridge will become an important part of the Zangezur corridor and will expand transit opportunities. It will have a great economic impact on the further expansion of the East-West corridor's activities and the growth of transit cargo volumes passing through it. The bridge will have a great impact on the economic ties not only of Azerbaijan but also of the entire region. Azerbaijan and Türkiye will only benefit as cargo traffic increases. It will also affect the development of the non-oil sector," the expert emphasized.

A new bridge will be built across the Araz river on the Azerbaijani-Turkish state border. This is reflected in the "Detailed Action Plan of the State Program of Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the plan, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, together with the State Customs Committee and the State Border Guard Service, will prepare a proposal for the construction of a new bridge across the Araz river on the Azerbaijani-Turkish state border in 2024.