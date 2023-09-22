Firefly Automatix Launches 'First' Commercially Available Autonomous Electric Mower

September 22, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

FireFly Automatix has showcased its M100-AV mower at the recent Turfgrass Producers International convention at DeBuck's New Lawn Sod Farm, Belleville, Michigan.

This commercial reel mower cuts a 100-inch width, adding to FireFly's line of autonomous mowers. The M100-AV is FireFly's first all-electric vehicle (EV), promising energy savings and environmental benefits.

Scott DeBuck, owner of this summer's TPI's host farm, says:“I am highly impressed by the innovative FireFly reel automatic mower. Its cutting performance produces truly beautiful results, and the capability to program various mowing angles is truly astonishing.

“Owning a mower like this would be a dream come true, and I firmly believe that the industry as a whole would greatly benefit from such a remarkable invention.”

FireFly is currently accepting pre-orders and anticipates delivering the first production models this Fall.

The company expects a rapid ramp-up of production, thanks to its established capabilities in a world-class manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City. To see it in action, click here.

Breaking ground with an unprecedented level of autonomy in professional mowing, the M100-AV can operate without on-site supervision and includes LiDAR-enabled obstacle detection and avoidance for safety.

Additionally, FireFly's newest mower provides intelligent path planning, so no boundary wires are needed, and mowing patterns are optimized for maximum efficiency.

Evidence of labor challenges, the number of H-2A temporary farm worker positions increased more than seven-fold over the past 17 years, according to the USDA. Utilizing autonomous machines could meet these challenges and reduce labor costs by 90 per cent.

Powered by an advanced LiFePO4 battery, the M100-AV can quietly mow up to 25 acres per charge at speeds of 7 acres/hour and recharge in two hours.

With no gasoline or operating emissions, the mower is predicted to decrease fuel costs by 87 per cent, as well as reducing owners' carbon footprints.

Mark LeBlanc, the project's head engineer, says:“It has been incredible engineering this product from the ground up with such a talented and passionate team.

“The culture here at FireFly is what allowed our engineering team to dream big and achieve a level of excellence that will bring electric and autonomous technology to the mowing world in an incredible way.”

FireFly says its robotic mower's ideal applications are sports fields, golf courses, and municipalities.