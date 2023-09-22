Friday, 22 September 2023 10:49 GMT

Final Day Of International Tournament Starts In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)


9/22/2023 3:09:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. The final day of competitions for the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Grace of Nature" has started at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

The international tournament is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Today, along with gymnasts performing individual programs, teams performing group exercises will present their programs.

The first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan is attended by about 250 gymnasts in the age categories of "junior" (born in 2016–2017), "babies" (born in 2013–2015), "pre-youth" (born in 2011–2012), and "junior" (born in 2008–2010), representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

According to the results of the competition, the names of winners and prize-winners in all-round and individual apparatuses among gymnasts performing in individual programs, as well as individual apparatuses among teams in group exercises, will be announced.

