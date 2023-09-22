Final Day Of International Tournament Starts In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. The final
day of competitions for the International Rhythmic Gymnastics
Tournament "Grace of Nature" has started at the Nakhchivan Olympic
Sports Complex, Trend reports.
The international tournament is dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
Today, along with gymnasts performing individual programs, teams
performing group exercises will present their programs.
The first international rhythmic gymnastics competition
organized in Nakhchivan is attended by about 250 gymnasts in the
age categories of "junior" (born in 2016–2017), "babies" (born in
2013–2015), "pre-youth" (born in 2011–2012), and "junior" (born in
2008–2010), representing the teams of Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan.
Gymnasts from 20 clubs in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan
(Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and
Zagatala) participate in the competition.
According to the results of the competition, the names of
winners and prize-winners in all-round and individual apparatuses
among gymnasts performing in individual programs, as well as
individual apparatuses among teams in group exercises, will be
announced.
