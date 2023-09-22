Al Baker Honoured With APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker was celebrated by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as the recipient of the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises industry leaders for their dedication, efforts, and commitment to enhancing passenger experience.

The APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony took place at APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California on September 20, where Al Baker also accepted three awards for the airline.

APEX is one of the world's largest international airline associations. This global non-profit advances passenger experience with the support of major airlines in conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association and Future Travel Experience.

The APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award has only been awarded six times in the organisation's five-decade history, including the latest award received by Al Baker.

This prestigious award is selectively awarded to industry leaders and visionaries who inspire progress across the aviation landscape while also elevating their brands.

Qatar Airways was also awarded with three more APEX Awards, solidifying the airline's status as one of the world's leading airlines.

The following titles presented to Qatar Airways were based exclusively on certified passenger votes: 2024 APEX World Class Award, APEX Award for Best Entertainment in the Middle East, and the APEX Award for Global Best Food & Beverage.

Al Baker, said:“I am honoured to accept the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

Over the last decades, Qatar Airways has grown to become one of the most recognisable and trusted names in the industry, synonymous with customer service quality and luxury. It is owing to the dedication of our employees across the world that our award-winning airline continues to outperform at the highest level of our industry.”