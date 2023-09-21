Govinda Breaks Silence On 'Rejecting' Movies Worth Rs 100 Crores; Know Details

ALSO READ: Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

During a media interaction on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Govinda revealed that nowadays, he has become very picky and choosy about the type of Bollywood film projects he wants to do. Explaining his reasons and why he is doing so, Govinda said, "I do not accept work easily. But the people who think I am not getting work. I would love to tell them all that Mujhpe kripa hai Bappa ki. I have purposely left projects worth Rs 100 crore last year."

The actor continued, "I was slapping myself in front of the mirror because I was not signing any projects. They were offering a lot of money. I did not want to do any random roles. I want something that I have done in the past. Something of that level."

Interestingly, Ameesha Patel recently disclosed that Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma originally wanted Mamta Kulkarni and Govinda as Sakina and Tara Singh.

Giving an explanation on the same, Ameesha said, "I was cast as Sakina by Zee, not Mr. Anil Sharma. For me, Gadar was always about Sunny (Deol). In fact, Mr Nitin Keni was the reason I was in Gadar 1. Mr Anil Sharma preferred Mamta Kulkarni over me. Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara, but Zee wanted Sunny. So yes, his and my choices are poles apart."

