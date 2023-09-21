Who Was Sukha Duneke, Gangster And Khalistani Terrorist Killed In Canada?

Notably, Duneke was one of the gangsters included in the Home Ministry's list of wanted criminals. His name appeared on the list of wanted individuals that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) released just the day before his death.

Notorious Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Hailing from Punjab's Moga, Duneke had been residing and conducting criminal activities in Ontario, Canada, where he operated under Arsh Dalla, a notorious gangster based in Canada.

In 2017, Duneke had managed to escape to Canada from Punjab utilizing a forged passport for his getaway. At the time of his departure, he was facing seven criminal cases in India. His gang, led by Arsh Dalla, had been implicated in a series of extortion and murder cases throughout Punjab.

Duneke was also allegedly involved in the murder of Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in 2022, further intensifying his criminal record.

His notoriety extended to more than a dozen cases of extortion and murder registered against him in Punjab. In a development earlier this year, Punjab Police successfully apprehended two members of Duneke's gang, namely Gangsters Ajay Gumber and Sunny Bhinder, highlighting the authorities' efforts to curb his criminal activities.