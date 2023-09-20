Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro In India: Price, Features Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

According to media reports, these phones would probably cost less than Rs. 40,000 in India. The Vivo V29 Pro is anticipated to arrive in two colour options that are inspired by India, while the base model may come in a stunning Majestic Red shade.

The Vivo V29 Pro will reportedly boast a potent 50-megapixel Sony IMX663 primary camera with unique lighting characteristics that can switch from a warm 1800K to a cooler 4500K, according to the rumour. Your images should appear fantastic as a result in all kinds of lighting.

The worldwide Vivo V29 is now powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU and runs Funtouch OS 13 on top of Android 13. The phone has a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with superb quality and a fluid refresh rate of 120Hz. When it comes to storage, you may choose between three different configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage, or a monstr12GB RAM with 256GB of storage.

The worldwide Vivo V29 has three cameras: a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It features a 50-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. As for running out of power, the phone has a 4,600mAh battery that allows ultra-rapid 80W charging, so don't worry about that either.

Keep an eye out for these Vivo V29 models with their cool features and India-inspired designs.





