Video Spotlights Body Tempering® Session Performed By Award-Winning Chiropractor

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino attends to his patients with the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technologies.

Clip shows Dr. Frank J. Mandarino of Mandarino Chiropractic and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic addressing a ballplayer's shoulder pain

Barton Horowitz

Relevant Public Relations, LLC

+1 917-715-8761

