Video Spotlights Body Tempering® Session Performed By Award-Winning Chiropractor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino attends to his patients with the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technologies.
Clip shows Dr. Frank J. Mandarino of Mandarino Chiropractic and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic addressing a ballplayer's shoulder pain
STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A social media video provides a glimpse into a treatment room as Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor with offices in New York and New Jersey, conducts a Body Tempering® therapeutic session on a patient seeking relief from a sports-related pain.
“When I throw the ball, I get a pain in my shoulder,” said the patient, a recreational baseball player. The sensation, he explained, is“more like a huge muscle ache – not like a sharp, stabbing pain, but a very dull, throbbing pain.”
In response to the patient's pain-relief needs, Dr. Mandarino said the goal of the session would be to“do the Body Tempering®, the target tampering, to the posterior back, the surrounding shoulder [and] a little bit into the 'traps,' and then we'll do some 'Graston' [Technique] on the shoulder; and then, Dr. (Michael) Carducci (a Mandarino Chiropractic partner) is going to do some 'Piezo' [Piezowave extracorporeal shockwaves treatment].”
While skillfully placing a Body Tempering® device upon the affected area, Dr. Mandarino explained,“I'm applying some pressure right here ... to break up these adhesions [that are] obviously pinching ... so much of the shoulder, thoracic spine, lats. Everything's involved with baseball pitching.”
Described as a tool used to accelerate sports activity performance and recovery by combating soft tissue restrictions, Body Tempering® caught Dr. Mandarino's attention when he learned the technique was created by world record-setting powerlifter Donnie Thompson.
“I was already aware of Donnie Thompson's reputation as a world-class competitor,” Dr. Mandarino said.“After researching Body Tempering®, I concluded it was highly effective if combined with optimal movement or training. Donnie Thompson's Body Tempering® and strength-preparation techniques are used by coaches, trainers, and athletes in top athletic organizations, such as: Major League Baseball; the National Basketball Association (NBA); the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA); participants of the Olympic Games; the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and numerprivate training facilities.”
Inspired by the benefits Body Tempering® could provide to the many athletes who visit his practice, Dr. Mandarino studied its techniques, earned certification as a Body Tempering® practitioner, and purchased professionally crafted Body Tempering® devices to ensure optimal results.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment at Mandarino Chiropractic or New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, log onto or , respectively.
About Mandarino Chiropractic
and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include five state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino's five offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688), and 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654).
On the Internet:
On the Internet:
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107108087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.