How Armenian Mine Terror Links To PKK?

Landmine terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan continues.
On September 19, Azerbaijan woke up to successive heinterror
acts committed by Armenians in Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Khojavand,
Azerbaijan's liberated territories. First, a Howo-branded truck
belonging to the Azerbaijan Automobile State Agency hit an
anti-tank landmine, that had been planted recently, while operating
on the site. A driver and passenger died on the spot.
Immediately after this terror act, another vehicle that was
taking policemen to the terror scene for investigation struck an
anti-tank landmine and seven policemen lost their lives. The second
terror act happened in the newly constructed tunnel and it proves
that the second landmine has been planted recently, as well.
It is worth noting that Armenia has been conducting such kind of
terror acts since the end of the Second Garabagh War. On June 4,
two journalists and one civil servant were killed in a mine
explosion on the road in the village of Susuz, Kalbajar
district.
Besides, Azerbaijan several times stated that Armenian sabotage
groups plant landmines in Azerbaijan by sneaking into the liberated
territories. To top it all off, once the Azerbaijan Defence
Ministry demonstrated the Armenian-made landmines manufactured in
2021 in the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Group.
Needless to say, all these facts mean that not just the
separatist regime in Khankendi but also Armenia as a state is
hammering the last nails into its coffin. Because, all these facts
prove that Armenia is a spoiled country which is deliberately
violates all international rules and norms. It is not threatening
only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole region. First and
furthermore, it should be mentioned that Armenia violates the
conditions of the Ottawa Treaty which prohibits the usage,
transport and stocking of all kinds of landmines. Pretexting the
war with Azerbaijan over Garabagh, Armenia did not fully join the
Treaty. Yerevan noted that he inherited land mine stocks from the
USSR, and agreed that it would use only these landmines and would
not acquire extra ones. It made commitments not to purchase,
produce, export, or import landmines and not to allow a third party
to transport landmines through its territory under the Ottawa
Treaty. However, the terror acts happened on September 19, and
previously, strongly prove that Armenia once again violates the
Treaty endorsed by itself. We do believe that soon or late
international actors will punish Armenia for such behaviors.
In addition, the tactic that Armenian armed groups use, more
precisely sneaking areas and planting landmines, is a terror tactic
used by PKK or affiliates in Turkiye and Iran. With the help of
this tactic, PKK and its branches killed hundreds of civilians and
militaries. Besides, It is no secret that Armenia cooperates with
terror organizations from the Middle East, including PKK. YouTube
is filled with videos that prove the participation of terrorists in
the First and Second Garabagh Wars on the Armenian side.
On one hand, Armenia tries to get the affection of Iran, on the
other hand, it cooperates with the terror organization that aims to
divide not only Turkiye but also Iran as well. Iran several times
conducted over-border terror operations and stroke PKK affiliates
in Iraq like Turkiye. Thus, by cooperating with PKK affiliates,
Armenia creates the legal base for neighboring countries, let alone
Azerbaijan. It is crystal clear that neither Turkiye nor Iran will
tolerate that their arch-enemy gets positioned in the South
Caucasus.
In short, observing the last happenings in the region, some
could conclude that the Armenian political leaders lost their
minds. As the saying goes, they are sawing off the branch that they
are sitting on. Surely, such kind of chaotic foreign policy will
bring the end of Armenia.