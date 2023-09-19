King Meets Presidents Of Albania, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Ghana, Nigeria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday held a series of separate meetings with a number of heads of state participating in the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.
King Abdullah met with Albania President Bajram Begaj, Czech Republic President Petr Pavel, North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovsk, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Nigeria President Bola Tinubu.
According to a royal court statement, the meetings, attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, covered relations between Jordan and each of these countries, as well as means of enhancing cooperation in varifields and coordination to face global challenges, especially climate change, in addition to food and energy insecurity.
Discussions also touched on regional and international developments and the importance of maintaining coordination among all countries to enhance international security and stability, with His Majesty reiterating the need to continue efforts in the fight against terrorism within a holistic approach.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meetings.
