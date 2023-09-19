Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Swiss UBS Group AG

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Bern (Switzerland): Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Group CEO of UBS Group AG and President of the Executive Board of Swiss UBS AG Sergio Ermotti, during his visit to the Swiss Confederation.
During the meeting, they discussed a group of topics related to common interests, specifically cooperation in the financial and economic fields of the two countries, and ways to develop it.
MENAFN19092023000063011010ID1107101263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.