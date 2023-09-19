Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:20 GMT

Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Swiss UBS Group AG


9/19/2023 2:35:00 PM

QNA

Bern (Switzerland): Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Group CEO of UBS Group AG and President of the Executive Board of Swiss UBS AG Sergio Ermotti, during his visit to the Swiss Confederation.

During the meeting, they discussed a group of topics related to common interests, specifically cooperation in the financial and economic fields of the two countries, and ways to develop it.

