Israel PM Tours Tesla Factory With Elon Musk; Takes Ride In Yet-To-Be Launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH

The official Twitter account of the Prime Minister of Israel, referred to as X, shared pictures and videos from the meeting. One tweet stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the @Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California, together with Tesla CEO, entrepreneur @ElonMusk."

Another tweet in the thread mentioned, "The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and varimodels, and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles."

During their visit, Netanyahu and his wife experienced a ride in the groundbreaking 'Cybertruck' vehicle, which is yet to be launched. The Cybertruck, slated for release this year, boasts a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds.

The caption of the post conveyed, "Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle that is not yet on the market."

Tesla introduced the Cybertruck in 2019, featuring a futuristic design constructed with stainless steel used in rockets. The electric vehicle is advertised on the Tesla website as providing "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car."

During their meeting, Netanyahu also addressed Elon Musk, urging him to combat anti-Semitism on his X platform. This discussion occurred as they delved into topics related to artificial intelligence.

In addition to Elon Musk, Netanyahu'svisit includes meetings with other world leaders, such asPresident Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.