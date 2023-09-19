US loses F-35 pilot

(MENAFN) A United States Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lightning II aircraft had an unidentified mid-flight situation, compelling the conductor to leave the jet throughout a drill flight on Sunday. The establishments have asked the public to assist in finding the lost jet.



The army later stated that wreckage was found “two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston,” South Carolina.



“Members of the community should avoid the area as the recovery team secures the debris field,” the base stated in a declaration on X (previously recognized as Twitter).



The occurrence took place at nearly 2PM someplace north of the base, with the establishments stating that the conductor “ejected safely” from “an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon.”



Regional press source WLTX stated that the conductor set the plane on autopilot before leaving the jet. The search process is concentrated round Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, based on the Joint Base Charleston’s public relations expert, Jeremy Huggins.



